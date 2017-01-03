Teacher acquitted in molestation case

More than two years after he was arrested, and three months after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his first trial, a former Franklin County High School teacher and assistant football coach was acquitted just before Christmas on a charge he molested an underage female student.

