Keeping the faith
In a break with tradition, Sheriff A.J. Smith hosted a formal ceremony beginning at 12:01 a.m. at Apalachicola's First United Methodist Church to conduct his swearing-in, as well as that of about 75 law enforcement staffers of the department that he now oversees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec 22
|Panamaed
|1
|harry a's SGI (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|David K
|3
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp...
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
|More Trouble for Paul Francis (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|Twinkee1
|8
|mstenn (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mstenn
|1
|Law Enforcement Agents At Toucan's; Restaurant ... (Sep '08)
|Apr '15
|victim in 2007
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC