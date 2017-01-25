Florida's 'water war' legal bill soar...

Florida's 'water war' legal bill soars to $41 million

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Florida's costly, complicated lawsuit against Georgia over regional water use reached another milestone this week without any sign of resolution, as state lawmakers expressed concern about escalating legal fees in the case that could reach $41 million this year. The lawsuit is the latest development in a decades-old "water war" between the two states, which has led to $72 million in legal costs for Florida from 2001 to the current budget year, according to a review by the state House Appropriations Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CVS Drug Store Manager Jan 17 Traveler 1
News City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars Dec '16 Panamaed 1
harry a's SGI (Jul '11) Oct '16 David K 3
News Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13) Oct '16 David K 4
News Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp... Sep '16 Actual Science 1
News More Trouble for Paul Francis (Oct '08) Aug '16 Twinkee1 8
mstenn (Sep '15) Sep '15 mstenn 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Franklin County was issued at January 25 at 8:46AM EST

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC