Deadline Given in Florida-Georgia Water Fight

A special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court has given Florida and Georgia a January 24th deadline, "to reach a framework for settlement" of a contentious legal fight over water rights. During a two-month trial in Portland, Maine that ended in early December, Florida asserted Georgia's over-consumption of water had reduced freshwater flows from the top of the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, near Metro Atlanta, to the Florida Panhandle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.