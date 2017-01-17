County unites for King's dream

County unites for King's dream

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Times

At a time when the country is exhausted from a long national stretch, reeking with racial divide, Franklin County chose not to dwell on that Monday as part of its 30th annual community-wide celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CVS Drug Store Manager Tue Traveler 1
News City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars Dec 22 Panamaed 1
harry a's SGI (Jul '11) Oct '16 David K 3
News Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13) Oct '16 David K 4
News Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp... Sep '16 Actual Science 1
News More Trouble for Paul Francis (Oct '08) Aug '16 Twinkee1 8
mstenn (Sep '15) Sep '15 mstenn 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,996 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC