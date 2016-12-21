Top 10: Hermine hurt, while Matthew helped
It had been more than a decade since Franklin County took a direct hit from a hurricane but 2016 broke the county's prevailing streak of luck when Hurricane Hermine made landfall here Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec 22
|Panamaed
|1
|harry a's SGI (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|David K
|3
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp...
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
|More Trouble for Paul Francis (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|Twinkee1
|8
|mstenn (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mstenn
|1
|Law Enforcement Agents At Toucan's; Restaurant ... (Sep '08)
|Apr '15
|victim in 2007
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC