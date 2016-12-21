Life-saving emergency air medical service essential for North Floridians Posted at
Last month, a terrible accident occurred in our area that reminded us of the importance of quick access to the best possible medical care. However, one key component of our care system is at risk, and everyone who loves the North Florida way of life should be concerned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec 22
|Panamaed
|1
|harry a's SGI (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|David K
|3
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp...
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
|More Trouble for Paul Francis (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|Twinkee1
|8
|mstenn (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mstenn
|1
|Law Enforcement Agents At Toucan's; Restaurant ... (Sep '08)
|Apr '15
|victim in 2007
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC