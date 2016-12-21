Georgia-Florida water fight now in hands of special master
A monthlong trial aimed at settling a high-stakes water dispute between Georgia and Florida ended Thursday with a special master imploring both sides to negotiate a settlement. Special master Ralph Lancaster reminded both parties that there's much to be lost by booming metropolitan Atlanta or by residents of tiny Apalachicola, Florida.
