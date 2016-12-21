Education Encore preps for new semester Posted at
Gulf Coast State College Gulf/Franklin Campus will launch its next semester of adult-focused Education Encore classes in January with registration opening next month. The encore program, which offers non-credit classes across a range of topics and interests, will begin Jan. 25, and according to coordinator Quen Lamb, this year's curriculum will undergo an expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec 22
|Panamaed
|1
|harry a's SGI (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|David K
|3
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp...
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
|More Trouble for Paul Francis (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|Twinkee1
|8
|mstenn (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mstenn
|1
|Law Enforcement Agents At Toucan's; Restaurant ... (Sep '08)
|Apr '15
|victim in 2007
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC