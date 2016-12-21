Education Encore preps for new semest...

Education Encore preps for new semester Posted at

Gulf Coast State College Gulf/Franklin Campus will launch its next semester of adult-focused Education Encore classes in January with registration opening next month. The encore program, which offers non-credit classes across a range of topics and interests, will begin Jan. 25, and according to coordinator Quen Lamb, this year's curriculum will undergo an expansion.

