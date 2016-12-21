Apalach OKs affordable housing initiative
Apalachicola city commissioners Tuesday evening approved a partnership with the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast which calls for a $100,000 investment to train young people in the construction industry as they build three affordable housing units over the next two years.
