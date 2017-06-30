More
Antigo's acclaimed Music in the Park series is nearing its midway point of the summer season, and it celebrated in a very big way Monday. Sandwiched between the weekend and July Fourth holiday, it was an orphan day on the calendar, but it was far from forgotten by the hundreds who flocked to the City Park bandstand for a performance by the popular show band Hip Pocket.
