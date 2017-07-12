Fotos from the past
A total of 90 members of Company B out of Antigo's 632nd Armor Division have been on duty at the juvenile facility since the unionized workers walked out on strike 10 days ago. Guard men and women work inside of the cottages and patrolling the exterior of the unfenced compound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antigo officer honored with national award
|May '17
|MargaretStewart
|1
|Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Jerry
|2
|Kayla Berg (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC