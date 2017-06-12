Wisconsin residents issue complaints over statewide Amber Alert
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. According to the department's Facebook page , the department initiated the Amber alert and was fielding several calls about possible leads to the whereabouts of the missing eight year-old boy who was with his 34 year-old father Jamie Hunt.
