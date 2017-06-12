Wisconsin residents issue complaints ...

Wisconsin residents issue complaints over statewide Amber Alert

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. According to the department's Facebook page , the department initiated the Amber alert and was fielding several calls about possible leads to the whereabouts of the missing eight year-old boy who was with his 34 year-old father Jamie Hunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antigo officer honored with national award May 14 MargaretStewart 1
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar '17 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC