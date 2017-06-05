Typhoon walks off to beat Wausau on o...

Typhoon walks off to beat Wausau on opening night

The Antigo American Legion Post number three baseball team opened up their 2017 season at Kretz Park Thursday night, with a thrilling 5-4 win over Wausau Post number 10 in a matchup of Wisconsin Valley Legion League teams. The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning, when Wausau went in front 1-0, but the Typhoon responded in the bottom half of the frame.

