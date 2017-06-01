Obits for June 1, 2017
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Cheyanne Rock's House, Baraboo. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation service is assisting the family with arrangements.
