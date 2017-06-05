Northern Edge's Petersen to play hock...

Northern Edge's Petersen to play hockey at Concordia

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Antigo Daily Journal

By Jeremy Mayo River News sports editor When the final horn sounded in the Rhinelander/Antigo girls hockey team's WIAA playoff loss to Point/Rapids/Marshfield in February, goalie Shea Petersen thought her playing days might be over. I actually didn't know what I was going to do with my life, she admitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antigo officer honored with national award May 14 MargaretStewart 1
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar '17 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC