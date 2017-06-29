More
The Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County is kicking off its annual Great Futures Campaign. The drive is the most important financial support effort the Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County has each year, raising funds for after-school programs and services for youth in elementary through high school grades living in Langlade County.
