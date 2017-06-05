More
Langlade County, which promotes itself as The County of Trails, is getting another addition. Langlade Area Mountain Bike Association, known as LAMBA, is partnering with city officials to add a beginner's loop to the single-track bicycle trail located south of Antigo off of Dump Road, the site of the former city landfill.
