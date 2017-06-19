Nine-year-old Maggie Neufeld called her dad, Jeff, is the man of our family while 12-year-old Emma Lenzer said the letter of love about her father, Curt, wasn't just words off the top of my head, these are words that are from the very bottom of my heart. Those letters took first place honors in the Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce's annual Father of the Year contest, a tradition that annually draws letters from students across the region.

