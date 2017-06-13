Funky summer drinks coming to Starbuc...

Funky summer drinks coming to Starbucks this week to support good cause

You probably have your routine down when it comes to getting your caffeinated drink of choice, but Starbucks is adding two new drinks to its menu this week. And part of the profits go to a good cause! From Tuesday, June 16, through Monday, June 19, Starbucks will donate $0.25 from each of the drinks sold to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, a foundation aimed at empowering young people to spread kindness, and getting those who are struggling the help they need.

