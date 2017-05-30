Tatro, Jankowski homer, Kirsch shuts down Raiders in regional win
The Antigo Red Robins baseball team is moving on in the WIAA playoffs, after an 8-1 regional home win against Medford on Tuesday night. The Robins dispatched of the Raiders for the third time this season, although this was the closest of the three meetings.
