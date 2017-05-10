Sixty years of Antigo Little League c...

Sixty years of Antigo Little League celebrated Saturday

Sixty years of chartered Antigo Little League Baseball will be celebrated on Saturday, as organizers, coaches, players, parents and many community members will gather at Al Remington Field, the former Little League Park for the annual opening ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m. Over 100 players are registered for Little League in Antigo this season, and the league has expanded, moving from its usual eight teams to nine. The ninth team will be part of a five team minors division, which encompasses ages 8 to 10. Ages 11 to 12 make up the majors division, which again has four teams.

