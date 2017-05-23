Schofield woman wanted for stabbing incident Monday, May 22
ANTIGO, WI A 19-year-old Schofield woman is wanted for stabbing an 18-year-old woman after they agreed to fight outside a hotel. According to a criminal complaint, Reva Waukau is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April 15th incident at the Wolf River Inn in the Langlade County town of Wolf River.
