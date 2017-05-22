Potential paving scam in Antigo area
There is a possible paving scam in Langlade County, according to an Antigo resident allegedly scammed out of over $9,000. Victor Zima claims men claiming to be contractors with "Steve Joles Paving" asked his wife if she wanted some gravel for their driveway.
