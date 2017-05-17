Obits for May 17, 2017
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, Ark. The Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antigo officer honored with national award
|Sun
|MargaretStewart
|1
|Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Jerry
|2
|Kayla Berg (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC