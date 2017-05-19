Obit for May 19, 2017

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Bradley Funeral Home and 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday also at the funeral home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.