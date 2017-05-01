More
There was a sea of smiles in the Antigo High School fieldhouse Saturday evening for the 2017 junior class prom, and the coronation of Bradley Westen and Beth Lee as king and queen. The gymnasium was packed with the prom crowd and the spectator seats filled with parents, friends and families for the grand march.
