The Antigo Lodge, which serves an extensive area of northern Wisconsin, hosted recipients of the Teens of the Month, those who will receive scholarships from the local and national orders, and named the Teens of the Year Wednesday evening. Grace Tews and Cole Johnson, both students at Antigo High School, were named the Teens of the Year.

