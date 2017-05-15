Middle School bowlers give strong showing at state tourney
Antigo Middle School club bowling team concluded its 2017 season with a trip to the 2017 Wisconsin Middle School Bowling Club State tournament held May 6-7 at Dale's Weston Lanes. Antigo had a strong showing in its girls team consisting of Katie Kirsch, Quinlan McCarthy, Ashlea Kreager, Chloe Knapkavage, Makala Beck, and Mya Patterson.
