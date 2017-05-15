Middle School bowlers give strong sho...

Middle School bowlers give strong showing at state tourney

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Middle School club bowling team concluded its 2017 season with a trip to the 2017 Wisconsin Middle School Bowling Club State tournament held May 6-7 at Dale's Weston Lanes. Antigo had a strong showing in its girls team consisting of Katie Kirsch, Quinlan McCarthy, Ashlea Kreager, Chloe Knapkavage, Makala Beck, and Mya Patterson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antigo officer honored with national award Sun MargaretStewart 1
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar '17 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC