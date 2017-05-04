Learn to Hunt Wild Turkey program draws nine hunters, six toms harvested
On Saturday, April 15 seven youth and two adult women took to the woods as part of the 14th annual Learn to Hunt Wild Turkey program in Langlade County. This program is sponsored locally by the Langlade County Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
