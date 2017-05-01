Lady Robins earn key win versus Hatchets in softball
Getting good production out of the middle of its lineup, the Antigo High School girls softball team won a key game at Tomahawk Tuesday, 12-4. After falling behind by 1-0 after the first inning, and knotting a 2-2 tie after three frames, the Robins plated two runs in the fourth inning, three more in both the fifth and sixth innings, and added two in the seventh.
