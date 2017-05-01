Lady Robins earn key win versus Hatch...

Lady Robins earn key win versus Hatchets in softball

Getting good production out of the middle of its lineup, the Antigo High School girls softball team won a key game at Tomahawk Tuesday, 12-4. After falling behind by 1-0 after the first inning, and knotting a 2-2 tie after three frames, the Robins plated two runs in the fourth inning, three more in both the fifth and sixth innings, and added two in the seventh.

