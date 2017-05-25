Lady Robins advance off Kondzela's no...

Lady Robins advance off Kondzela's no-hitter, re-match with Mosinee

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Antigo Daily Journal

A tad out of sync against a slow-throwing hurler, the Antigo High School girls softball team none the less used the long ball, and their own pitching maestro, to beat Lakeland Thursday in a WIAA regional game at Lake Park, 3-0. The victory moved the second-seed and 19-6 overall Robins to another showdown Friday with Great Northern Conference foe and champion Mosinee which trimmed Medford Wednesday, 12-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antigo officer honored with national award May 14 MargaretStewart 1
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar '17 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,459 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC