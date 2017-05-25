Lady Robins advance off Kondzela's no-hitter, re-match with Mosinee

A tad out of sync against a slow-throwing hurler, the Antigo High School girls softball team none the less used the long ball, and their own pitching maestro, to beat Lakeland Thursday in a WIAA regional game at Lake Park, 3-0. The victory moved the second-seed and 19-6 overall Robins to another showdown Friday with Great Northern Conference foe and champion Mosinee which trimmed Medford Wednesday, 12-2.

