Ex-Antigo school superintendent charged with sexually assaulting teen
Steven Smolek, 59, was charged in early April with child enticement, two counts of exposing genitals and sex with a child age 16 or older in an incident in January 2015 involving a teenage boy, according to online court records. He currently resides in La Crosse where he previously served as assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of La Crosse.
