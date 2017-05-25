Eight to state, Red Robins have stron...

Eight to state, Red Robins have strong showing at track

1 hr ago

The Antigo Red Robins track teams will advance eight athletes in six events to the WIAA State Track Meet scheduled for June 2 and 3 in La Crosse, after division two sectional competition held Thursday in Medford. With the top four finishers in each event advancing, Hannah Zenkovich swept through the hurdles events, taking first in both the 300 and 100 meter hurdles.

