Eight to state, Red Robins have strong showing at track
The Antigo Red Robins track teams will advance eight athletes in six events to the WIAA State Track Meet scheduled for June 2 and 3 in La Crosse, after division two sectional competition held Thursday in Medford. With the top four finishers in each event advancing, Hannah Zenkovich swept through the hurdles events, taking first in both the 300 and 100 meter hurdles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antigo officer honored with national award
|May 14
|MargaretStewart
|1
|Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Jerry
|2
|Kayla Berg (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC