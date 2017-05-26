Crash near Antigo leads to seizure of 133 pounds of "high-grade" pot

A police call about a car stranded in a ditch near Antigo led to officers seizing 133 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana from the 33-year-old Wausau driver, according to a criminal complaint. Pao Vang was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 10,000 grams of marijuana, a felony punished by up to 15 years in prison.

