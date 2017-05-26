Crash near Antigo leads to seizure of...

Crash near Antigo leads to seizure of 133 pounds of "high-grade" pot

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WAOW

A police call about a car stranded in a ditch near Antigo led to officers seizing 133 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana from the 33-year-old Wausau driver, according to a criminal complaint. Pao Vang was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 10,000 grams of marijuana, a felony punished by up to 15 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antigo officer honored with national award May 14 MargaretStewart 1
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar '17 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC