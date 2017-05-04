Appeal board upholds Mattoon school district decision
A school district boundary appeal board decided Thursday to uphold the Antigo School Board's decision to not allow the creation of a Mattoon school district. Community members wanted to reopen Mattoon Elementary School after it was closed in the fall.
