Appeal board upholds Mattoon school d...

Appeal board upholds Mattoon school district decision

Thursday May 4 Read more: WAOW

A school district boundary appeal board decided Thursday to uphold the Antigo School Board's decision to not allow the creation of a Mattoon school district. Community members wanted to reopen Mattoon Elementary School after it was closed in the fall.

