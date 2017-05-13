There are on the WAOW story from Saturday May 13, titled Antigo officer honored with national award. In it, WAOW reports that:

An Antigo police officer was honored Friday for his heroic actions after a gunman opened fire outside the Antigo High School Prom last year. Officer Andrew Hopfensperger was presented with the Top Cop award by the National Association of Police Organizations in Washington D.C. According to the Antigo Police Department's Facebook page, each year since 1994, the National Association of Police Organizations has presented the awards with the purpose of educating the public and paying tribute to law enforcement officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.

