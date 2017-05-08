Antigo girls soccer team loses to Newman, hosts Lakeland tonight
Although coming out strong, the Antigo High School girls soccer team fell prey to a strong Wausau Newman squad Monday and lost at Listle Field, 9-0. In the first of its seven games this week, coach Bethany Bauknecht noted that her squad knew what they had to do, having played the Cardinals last week, and did so.
