Antigo girls soccer team loses to New...

Antigo girls soccer team loses to Newman, hosts Lakeland tonight

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Antigo Daily Journal

Although coming out strong, the Antigo High School girls soccer team fell prey to a strong Wausau Newman squad Monday and lost at Listle Field, 9-0. In the first of its seven games this week, coach Bethany Bauknecht noted that her squad knew what they had to do, having played the Cardinals last week, and did so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar '17 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 The KDE 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC