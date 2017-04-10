Top of the lineup ignites Robin bats in GNC win over Northland Pines
The Antigo Red Robins baseball team find themselves in a surprising early hole last night, trailing Northland Pines 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but Antigo's bats soon came alive in what would be a 15-3, five inning victory. Pines scored their three first inning runs on four hits, coming in consecutive order off Antigo starter Brady Tatro.
