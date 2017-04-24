Obits for April 24, 2017
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. April 26 with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Grace in Edina, Minn. -Barbara Corazalla, 82, Birnamwood, died April 21. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. April 27, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|Jerry
|2
|Kayla Berg (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC