Obits for April 17, 2017
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Parish in Colby. Family and friends are welcome from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Colby and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
