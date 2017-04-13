Obits for April 13, 2017

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church. Visitation will be 3:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2017 at the Bradley Funeral Home and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday also at the funeral home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.