National Library Week took a very serious turn Tuesday evening when the Antigo Public Library hosted an informational meeting on opiods, the use of the drug and the growing problems with abuse. The session, hosted by Sheriff Mark Westen and Librarian Cynthia Taylor, drew a nice crowd to the McGinley Room for the program presented by Dan Bauknecht from the sheriff's department, and Kyle Rustick, representing the Antigo Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.