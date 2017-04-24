More
The Antigo Area Community Food Pantry started a new partnership with Tree Toppers 4-H Club and Sweet Thyme Coffee Shop this month, and the focus was on lentils. About 40 club members helped pack 120 bags of dry lentil soup mix for Food Pantry clients.
