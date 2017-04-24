More
Antigo Visual Arts 2017 Starved for Spring, it's second judged show, is now on display in the AVA Gallery at the Langlade County Historical Museum, continuing through June 22. "The show is open to all area artists 15 and over," AVA Gallery Director Karen Aulik-Now said. "And, like last year, awards will be given for first, second and third places, as well as best of show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|Jerry
|2
|Kayla Berg (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC