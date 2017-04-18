Lady Hornets open conference action w...

Lady Hornets open conference action with a 13-0 shutout

Read more: Antigo Daily Journal

Things looked a little bleak for the Lady Hornets Tuesday as the visiting Florence team loaded up the bags with its first three batters. But then Jessica Slowik started a perfect game of catch with Kenzie Novak behind the plate to pitch three strikeouts in a row and pull Elcho out of a jamb-leading the way to a 13-0 shutout.

