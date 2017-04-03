First baseball outing of season proves unfavorable for Robins
The Antigo Red Robins baseball team escaped the soggy field conditions of north central Wisconsin and traveled to Sun Prairie on Friday to start its 2017 season. Despite a 7-5 loss to the perennial power Cardinals, the Robins took plenty of positives out of being able to hang with the state's elite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
