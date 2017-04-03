Early errors do in Red Robins in Kret...

Early errors do in Red Robins in Kretz Park opener

The Antigo Red Robins baseball team played their home opener at Kretz Brothers Park on Tuesday, coming up just short against Pulaski in a 3-2, eight inning loss. Pulaski sent their staff ace to the mound against the Robins' lineup and Jack Anderson was up to the task, allowing two run on four hits, while walking only one and striking out four through four innings of work.

