Computer child sex sting triggered chase through three counties
A chase that reached speeds of 100 mph through three counties started because a 52-year-old Albany man had arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex at an Antigo motel in a police computer sting, according to a criminal complaint. Gene Schneider fled police after arriving at the hotel Wednesday morning, racing through Langlade, Lincoln and Marathon counties before his tires were flattened near Kronenwetter and he was arrested, police said.
