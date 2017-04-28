Central Wisconsin schools beef up prom security
Local high schools are reevaluating their security after last year's Antigo High School prom shooting where 18-year-old Jakob Wagner shot two students outside the school before being killed by police. Leaders at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and Colby High School said that not too much has changed in terms of protocol, but more police officers will be on scene in case of an emergency.
